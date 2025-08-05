Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 30.28 croreNet profit of Rishi Techtex rose 66.67% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.2827.46 10 OPM %6.846.70 -PBDT1.651.23 34 PBT0.920.54 70 NP0.650.39 67
