Magellanic Cloud and its subsidiaries secure orders worth Rs 111 cr

Magellanic Cloud and its subsidiaries have secured a series of orders from leading Indian Railways divisions, BFSI institutions Global Technology Giant , GAIL (India), PSU Banks and DFCCIL. With orders aggregating over Rs 111.04 crore secured within a relatively short period, the consistent pace of business wins highlights the Company's strong execution momentum and growing market opportunities. The Company expects to build further on this order momentum through the balance of FY27, with continued opportunities across its technology, e surveillance and digital infrastructure businesses.