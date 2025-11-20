Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Energy Development Company Ltd, Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, DSJ Keep Learning Ltd and Cropster Agro Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 November 2025.

Energy Development Company Ltd, Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd, DSJ Keep Learning Ltd and Cropster Agro Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 November 2025.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 53.57 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Energy Development Company Ltd crashed 14.52% to Rs 23.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47130 shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd tumbled 11.24% to Rs 48.47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2543 shares in the past one month.

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd dropped 7.98% to Rs 2.42. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11276 shares in the past one month.

Cropster Agro Ltd plummeted 6.43% to Rs 20.23. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

