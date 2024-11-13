Mahamaya Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 80.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 154.74 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 80.73% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 154.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales154.74185.77 -17 OPM %1.902.23 -PBDT2.073.30 -37 PBT0.151.54 -90 NP0.211.09 -81
