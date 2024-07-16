Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Spikes 4.02%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 21.51% over last one month compared to 6.49% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.93% rise in the SENSEX

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd rose 4.02% today to trade at Rs 50.96. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.99% to quote at 3168.36. The index is up 6.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd increased 2.1% and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd added 1.91% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 74.54 % over last one year compared to the 21.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4.33 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 52.48 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.27 on 18 Jul 2023.

