Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 773.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 183.85 crore

Net Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 773.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 851.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 183.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 199.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.183.85199.48-60.34-77.45-616.96-686.29-773.46-851.93-773.46-851.93