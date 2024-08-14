Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 65.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 108.17% to Rs 14.53 crore

Net profit of Saumya Consultants rose 65.91% to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 108.17% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.536.9868.96108.8810.567.6810.517.6411.006.63