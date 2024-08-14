Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 23.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.98% to Rs 72.96 croreNet profit of Chennai Ferrous Industries rose 23.40% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.98% to Rs 72.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales72.9694.73 -23 OPM %3.551.83 -PBDT2.591.68 54 PBT2.321.41 65 NP1.741.41 23
