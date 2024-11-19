Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maharashtra gears up for Assembly elections tomorrow

Maharashtra gears up for Assembly elections tomorrow

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Maharashtra is set to go to the polls tomorrow (20 November), with all arrangements finalized for the single-phase assembly elections. Voting for all 288 constituencies will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is striving to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition aims for a comeback. A total of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, are contesting in the elections. Key players include the BJP fielding candidates in 149 seats, Shiv Sena with 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP contesting 59. Meanwhile, Congress is contesting 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86.

 

For the first time, the Election Commission of India has appointed the BMC municipal commissioner as the district election officer for both Mumbai districts. Adding a creative touch to voter engagement, the Mumbai Chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) announced the "Democracy Discount," offering a 20% dining discount at select establishments to voters who participate in the elections.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India china

We should implement Modi-Xi plan for better ties: China's FM to Jaishankar

UP Police

1993 Deoband blast case: UP Police arrests key accused from J-K's Budgam

Women's ACT semifinals live updates

Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Semis LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 0-0 JPN, 3rd QTR

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Jobs, caste dynamics may shape poll outcome in Fadnavis' home turf

Vinod Tawde

Maharashtra polls: BJP leader 'caught' with Rs 5 cr cash, denies wrongdoing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon