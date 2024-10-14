Business Standard
Maharashtra government announces toll waiver for light motor vehicles

Maharashtra government announces toll waiver for light motor vehicles

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths in Mumbai. The toll waiver will come into effect from midnight. Commuters will now be able to travel without paying tolls at any of the five toll booths - Dahisar, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge and Vashi.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

