Maharashtra government announces toll waiver for light motor vehicles

The Maharashtra government has announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths in Mumbai. The toll waiver will come into effect from midnight. Commuters will now be able to travel without paying tolls at any of the five toll booths - Dahisar, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge and Vashi.
