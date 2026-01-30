Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls deferred to February 7
The Maharashtra State Election Commission said polling will now be held on February 7, while counting of votes will take place on February 9. Earlier, voting was scheduled for February 5 with counting on February 7.
The commission said preparations for the polls, including arrangements for nearly 25,482 polling stations across the state, were already underway. Polling will be conducted between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm.
The Maharashtra State Election Commission said campaigning would not be feasible during the mourning period, necessitating a revised timetable. The model code of conduct will remain in force until results are declared.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 10:53 AM IST