Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of an ~ 8.5-acre land parcel through outright purchase in the fast-growing micro-market of Mahalunge, Pune.

The proposed development will primarily comprise group housing and is expected to offer a developable potential of approximately ~ 2.1 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 2,000 crore.

The land is strategically located in the Mahalunge-Maan-Nande belt, is part of the mahalunge - hinjewadi micro market, and in proximity to the upcoming Pune Inner Ring Road along the city's fastgrowing Hinjewadi-Balewadi corridor. It benefits from a well-developed social infrastructure, including premier educational institutions such as Delhi Public School, Mahindra International School, and the Symbiosis Centre for Management. Additionally, the location offers convenient access to both Baner Balewadi and Hinjewadi, two prominent micro-markets that serve as major IT and BFSI hubs in Pune.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News