Friday, January 30, 2026 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Godrej Properties acquires 8.5 acre land parcel in Mahalunge, Pune

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of an ~ 8.5-acre land parcel through outright purchase in the fast-growing micro-market of Mahalunge, Pune.

The proposed development will primarily comprise group housing and is expected to offer a developable potential of approximately ~ 2.1 million square feet, with an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 2,000 crore.

The land is strategically located in the Mahalunge-Maan-Nande belt, is part of the mahalunge - hinjewadi micro market, and in proximity to the upcoming Pune Inner Ring Road along the city's fastgrowing Hinjewadi-Balewadi corridor. It benefits from a well-developed social infrastructure, including premier educational institutions such as Delhi Public School, Mahindra International School, and the Symbiosis Centre for Management. Additionally, the location offers convenient access to both Baner Balewadi and Hinjewadi, two prominent micro-markets that serve as major IT and BFSI hubs in Pune.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Syrma SGS rallies after Q3 PAT jumps 108% YoY

Syrma SGS rallies after Q3 PAT jumps 108% YoY

South Indian Bank tumbles as CEO P R Seshadri opts out of reappointment

South Indian Bank tumbles as CEO P R Seshadri opts out of reappointment

Colgate posts flat Q3 PAT at Rs 324 cr; revenue up 1.4% YoY

Colgate posts flat Q3 PAT at Rs 324 cr; revenue up 1.4% YoY

INR recovers slightly in opening trades; All eyes on Budget

INR recovers slightly in opening trades; All eyes on Budget

Bharat Forge invest Rs 110 cr in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH

Bharat Forge invest Rs 110 cr in Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance