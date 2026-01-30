Friday, January 30, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC gains after recording PAT of Rs 4935 crore in Q3; board OKs dividend of Rs 6.50/share

ITC gains after recording PAT of Rs 4935 crore in Q3; board OKs dividend of Rs 6.50/share

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

ITC rose 1.32% to Rs 322.85 after the company reported 5.6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4934.80 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 5016.72 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net sales rose by 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 17857.56 crore during the period under review.

The companys FMCG Others business has reported 11.1% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 6,019.69 crore in Q3 FY26. The revenue from Cigarettes rose by 8% YoY to Rs 8,790.76 crore in the third quarter.

The Agri Business segment revenue increased by 9.7% YoY to Rs 3,560.27 crore.

Paperboards, Paper and Packaging segmental revenue for Q3 FY25 was Rs 2202.41 crore, up 3.1% YoY.

 

PBIDT declined by 7.7% to Rs 7,069.24 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 7,659.85 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 6685.05 crore, down by 8.3% from Rs 7290.46 crore in Q3 FY24. Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 941.16 crore, down 37.3% YoY.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 0.1% to Rs 4931.19 crore despite a 7.2% increase in net sales to Rs 19,918.24 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The companys board recommends interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2026.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning fast-moving consumer goods, hotels, paperboards and packaging, agribusiness and information technology.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

