Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 11.72 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 78.95% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.27% to Rs 44.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Mahasagar Travels declined 63.64% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.