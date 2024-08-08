Mahaveer Infoway standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.13% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Infoway declined 80.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 47.13% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.831.579.649.550.050.120.020.100.020.10