Godfrey Phillips India standalone net profit declines 23.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 23.93% to Rs 223.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 293.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 1158.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1034.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1158.221034.1121.9424.04348.39370.09313.51334.09223.28293.53