Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 1557.61 crore
Net profit of Abbott India rose 13.01% to Rs 328.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 290.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 1557.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1479.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1557.611479.00 5 OPM %25.1024.00 -PBDT455.59407.66 12 PBT437.22390.49 12 NP328.01290.24 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Ukraine penetrates Russia's southern border, triggering fierce clashes

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

These companies reported turnaround in Q1; what lies ahead for stocks?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon