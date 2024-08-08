Abbott India standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 1557.61 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 13.01% to Rs 328.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 290.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 1557.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1479.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1557.611479.00 5 OPM %25.1024.00 -PBDT455.59407.66 12 PBT437.22390.49 12 NP328.01290.24 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content