Abbott India standalone net profit rises 13.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 1557.61 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Abbott India rose 13.01% to Rs 328.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 290.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 1557.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1479.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1557.611479.0025.1024.00455.59407.66437.22390.49328.01290.24