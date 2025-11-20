Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Man Industries (India) inks MoU with Aramco Asia India

Man Industries (India) inks MoU with Aramco Asia India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Man Industries (India) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aramco Asia India, to explore the long-term supply of product range of MAN Industries (India) or any of its subsidiaries and for business potential of setting up a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Key Highlights of the MOU:

The MoU is effective immediately for a period of five years. Exploring the potential to establish a state-of-the-art steel pipe manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through MAN or its subsidiaries. Joint development of advanced capabilities, technologies, and resources to support the energy, infrastructure, and industrial requirements of Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the broader Middle East region.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

