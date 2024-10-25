Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 35.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 670.75 croreNet profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India declined 35.47% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 670.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 655.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales670.75655.27 2 OPM %18.2920.69 -PBDT120.60119.19 1 PBT28.1235.40 -21 NP13.7721.34 -35
