JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 19.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.65% to Rs 1171.18 croreNet profit of JM Financial rose 19.09% to Rs 232.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 194.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 1171.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1178.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1171.181178.88 -1 OPM %41.9156.21 -PBDT168.45291.09 -42 PBT153.60277.93 -45 NP232.16194.94 19
