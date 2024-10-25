Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2333.33% to Rs 0.73 croreNet Loss of Savani Financials reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2333.33% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.730.03 2333 OPM %-164.38-1166.67 -PBDT-1.21-0.35 -246 PBT-1.26-0.35 -260 NP-1.26-0.35 -260
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content