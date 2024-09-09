Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 2.04%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index gains 2.04%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index ended up 2.04% at 64465.85 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 3.37%, Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped 2.92% and United Spirits Ltd added 2.90%. The Nifty FMCG index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 25.81% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.45% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.34% to close at 24936.4 while the SENSEX increased 0.46% to close at 81559.54 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Air Canada

Air Canada finalising plan to shutdown as union talks near impasse

jsw

JSW Infra approves capex of Rs 2,359 crore for expansion at Jaigarh

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Whale phishing scam explained: How it works and tips to protect yourself

Skanda Sashti 2024

Skanda Sashti 2024: All about this sacred Hindu South Indian festival

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel finance ministry slashes growth forecast as war in Gaza hits economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon