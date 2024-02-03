Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 50.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 56.13% to Rs 81.99 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 50.50% to Rs 49.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 56.13% to Rs 81.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 186.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.81.99186.90-47.54-6.1142.912.1839.09-1.2549.9833.21