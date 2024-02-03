Sensex (    %)
                        
Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit rises 50.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 56.13% to Rs 81.99 crore
Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 50.50% to Rs 49.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 56.13% to Rs 81.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 186.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales81.99186.90 -56 OPM %-47.54-6.11 -PBDT42.912.18 1868 PBT39.09-1.25 LP NP49.9833.21 50
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

