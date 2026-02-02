Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 108.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 174.49% to Rs 459.16 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 108.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 174.49% to Rs 459.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 167.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.459.16167.286.49-15.18109.28-1.18103.61-5.15108.88-22.49

