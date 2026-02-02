Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 108.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 174.49% to Rs 459.16 croreNet profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 108.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 174.49% to Rs 459.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 167.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales459.16167.28 174 OPM %6.49-15.18 -PBDT109.28-1.18 LP PBT103.61-5.15 LP NP108.88-22.49 LP
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST