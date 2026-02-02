Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.34% to Rs 588.61 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear rose 37.03% to Rs 63.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.34% to Rs 588.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.588.61514.8018.7315.96108.4681.5786.0662.6463.6846.47

