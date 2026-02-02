Monday, February 02, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Pioneer Agro Extracts reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

