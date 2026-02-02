Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 0.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 42.11 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 0.62% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 42.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.42.1139.2920.6822.0710.189.938.878.606.396.43

