Monday, February 02, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit rises 6.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit rises 6.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 17617.81 crore

Net profit of Hyundai Motor India rose 6.35% to Rs 1234.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1160.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 17617.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16323.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17617.8116323.09 8 OPM %11.4611.49 -PBDT2234.792090.10 7 PBT1666.031562.73 7 NP1234.401160.73 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 0.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 0.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Campus Activewear standalone net profit rises 37.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sensex settles 944 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050 mark; VIX slumps 8.14%

Sensex settles 944 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050 mark; VIX slumps 8.14%

Axtel Industries Q3 PAT spurts 145% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Axtel Industries Q3 PAT spurts 145% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance