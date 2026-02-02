Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit rises 6.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 17617.81 crore

Net profit of Hyundai Motor India rose 6.35% to Rs 1234.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1160.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 17617.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16323.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

