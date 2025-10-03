Benchmarks trade near flatline; metal shares shine for 4th day

Metal shares witnessed buying demand for fourth consecutive trading session.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 54.03 points or 0.07% to 80,929.28. The Nifty 50 index lost 28.40 points or 0.13% to 24,804.74.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.23% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.46%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,283 shares rose and 1,691 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.12% to 10.28. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 24,930.90 at a premium of 126.16 points as compared with the spot at 24,804.74.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 48.7 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 38.1 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index advanced 2.38% to 10,332.80. The index jumped 4.50% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
National Aluminium Company (up 4.22%), Tata Steel (up 3.87%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.9%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.84%), Vedanta (up 2.62%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.62%), JSW Steel (up 2.42%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.99%), NMDC (up 1.9%) and Hindustan Copper (up 1.88%) surged.
Stock in Spotlight:
V2 Retail jumped 3.47% after the companys standalone revenue surged 86% to Rs 705 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 380 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Goodluck India rose 0.60% after the company said its arm, Goodluck Defence & Aerospace, has secured an industrial license under the Indian Arms Act, 1959.
