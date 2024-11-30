Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of step-down renewable energy subsidiary

Mahindra & Mahindra announces incorporation of step-down renewable energy subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Steer Hybren has been incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 29 November, 2024, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Susten (MSPL), which is a subsidiary of Mahindra Holdings (MHL), which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Company has received an intimation from MSPL on 30 November, 2024 at 11.36 a.m. that the certificate of incorporation of Steer Hybren has been issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Steer Hybren has been incorporated for production and sale of Power and Generating Electricity, Independent Power Producer (IPP), Distributed Energy including rooftop solar installation for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential segment, through various renewable energy sources and energy storage systems etc.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

Sambhal DM asked me not to visit, says SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey

India vs Prime Minister's XI

India vs Prime Minister's XI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss delayed due to rain

Fire, Fire accident

Massive fire at Varanasi Cantt station: 200 vehicles charred, no injuries

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Shinde's health delays Cabinet talks, no friction over Maharashtra CM post

women safety women security crime against women

'Manosphere' intensifies misogynistic threats, language after US election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon