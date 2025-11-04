Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 15.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Sales rise 21.75% to Rs 45885.40 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 15.85% to Rs 3673.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3170.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.75% to Rs 45885.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37689.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales45885.4037689.04 22 OPM %19.4618.93 -PBDT7726.826041.95 28 PBT6057.934739.96 28 NP3673.323170.72 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

