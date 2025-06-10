Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra invests in rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra invests in rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra has been allotted 8,51,82,612 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each by its listed subsidiary, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services pursuant to rights issue at an issue price of Rs 194 per share including premium of Rs 192 per share.

Consequently, the company's stake in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services stands increased from 64,43,99,987 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to 72,95,82,599 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each. Further, the percentage of shareholding of the Company in MMFSL stands increased from 52.16% to 52.49%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Stock Alert: Force Motors, Nykaa, IRB Infra, ITD Cementation, Oberoi Realty

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit rises 35.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Yashraj Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yashraj Containeurs reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raigarh Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raigarh Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon