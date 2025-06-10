Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raigarh Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raigarh Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Raigarh Trading Company reported to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 66.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

