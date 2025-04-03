Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2624.3, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.31% rally in NIFTY and a 2.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2624.3, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 23260.5. The Sensex is at 76308.84, down 0.4%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 0.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21408.85, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.98 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2632.6, down 0.7% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 31.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.31% rally in NIFTY and a 2.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

