Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1855.3, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22161.95. The Sensex is at 72930.06, up 0.31%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 16.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20481.6, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

