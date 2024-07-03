Business Standard
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra selects ABB's innovative PixelPaint technology

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
For deployment at its new electric vehicle paint facility
ABB's innovative PixelPaint technology has been selected by Mahindra & Mahindra for its new electric vehicle paint facility. The technology, which uses an award-winning paint head similar to an inkjet printer, will begin serial production in 2025.
PixelPaint consists of a paint head with more than 1,000 tiny, individually controlled nozzles, mounted on an ABB robot such as the IRB 5500 paint series. Combined with ABB's 3D vision system and coordinated by ABB's RobotStudio planning and programming software, the head tracks very closely to the vehicle body to ensure that 100 percent of the paint is applied to the car with no overspray or airborne misting. This eliminates the need for labor-intensive masking and repeat trips through the paint shop, resulting in zero waste while ensuring faithful reproduction of precise details.
Demand for personalization options has been growing in recent years, and PixelPaint is just one example of how ABB's transformative technologies are helping to establish Mahindra's products within the luxury segments.
The deployment, which builds on ABB and Mahindra's existing relationship, also includes 42 robots from the IRB 5500 family making M&M the first OEM in India to use PixelPaint technology for the painting of contrasting roofs and pillars.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

