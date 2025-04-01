Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector sold 424,641 tractors in FY2025 compared to 378,386 units in FY2024, recording a growth of 12%. Total sales include domestic tractors sales of 407,094 units (up 12% YoY) and tractor exports of 17,547 units (up 27% YoY).
Commenting on the FY25 performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have achieved our highest ever tractor sales in F25 with a growth of 12%. This is driven by very strong retail sales across the country and lowest ever dealer channel inventory.
