Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector sold 424,641 tractors in FY2025 compared to 378,386 units in FY2024, recording a growth of 12%. Total sales include domestic tractors sales of 407,094 units (up 12% YoY) and tractor exports of 17,547 units (up 27% YoY).

Commenting on the FY25 performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, We have achieved our highest ever tractor sales in F25 with a growth of 12%. This is driven by very strong retail sales across the country and lowest ever dealer channel inventory.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

