Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Defence exports hit record high of Rs 23622 crore in FY25

India's Defence exports hit record high of Rs 23622 crore in FY25

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Indias Defence exports surged to a record high of Rs 23,622 crore (approx. US$ 2.76 Billion) in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. A growth of Rs 2,539 crore or 12.04% has been registered in the just-concluded FY over the defence exports figures of FY 2023-24, which were Rs 21,083 crore. The Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have shown a significant increase of 42.85% in their exports in the FY 2024-25 reflecting the growing acceptability of Indian products in the global market and the ability of the Indian defence industry to be a part of the global supply chain. The private sector and DPSUs have contributed Rs 15,233 crore and Rs 8,389 crore respectively in defence exports of 2024-25, whereas the corresponding figures for FY 2023-24 were Rs 15,209 crore and Rs 5,874 crore respectively

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

