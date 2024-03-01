Domestic tractors sales fell 18% to 20,121 units while export rose 32% to 1,551 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said We have sold 20121 tractors in the domestic market during February 2024. Southern and western states continue to face agri stress due to erratic and deficient monsoon. However, Rabi crop outlook is very good, with wheat crop likely to be a bumper crop. Harvesting has started in few states with the government supporting early procurement of wheat crop. Continued government support through various rural schemes and enhanced institutional credit will further help boost tractor demand going forward. In the export market, we have sold 1551 tractors, a growth of 32% over last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mahindra & Mahindra reported tractor sales of 21,672 units in month of February 2024 compared to 25,791 units in February 2023, recording a decline of 16%.