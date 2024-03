Powered by Capital Market - Live News

NTPC has completed the trial operation of Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3 x 660 MW) and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone and group basis has become 59298 MW and 75418 MW respectively.