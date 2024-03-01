Sensex (    %)
                        
Bajaj Auto records 24% growth in Feb sales volumes

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Bajaj Auto reported 24% growth in sales in the month of February 2024 at 3,46,662 units compared to 2,80,226 units in February 2023. Total sales include exports of 1,39,768 units (higher by 10%) and domestic sales of 2,06,894 units (higher by 35%).
The company achieved 25% growth in 2-wheeler sales at 2,94,684 units and 16% growth in commercial vehicle sales at 51,978 units.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

