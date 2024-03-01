Bajaj Auto records 24% growth in Feb sales volumes

The company achieved 25% growth in 2-wheeler sales at 2,94,684 units and 16% growth in commercial vehicle sales at 51,978 units.

Bajaj Auto reported 24% growth in sales in the month of February 2024 at 3,46,662 units compared to 2,80,226 units in February 2023. Total sales include exports of 1,39,768 units (higher by 10%) and domestic sales of 2,06,894 units (higher by 35%).