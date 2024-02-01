Sensex (    %)
                        
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra tractor sales decline 17% in Jan'24

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra sold 23,948 tractors in month of January 2024 compared to 28,925 tractors in January 2023, recording decline of 17%.
Domestic tractors sales declined 17% to 22,972 units while exports declined 25% to 976 units.
Hemant Sikka, President Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said We have sold 22972 tractors in the domestic market during January 2024. Retail momentum slowed down on account of tapering of agricultural activities. Rabi crop output is expected to be good with prevailing cold conditions helping the key crop of wheat. Government announcement of a good estimate of Horticulture production, and continued government support to boost rural economy will aid positive sentiments and support tractor demand in the coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 976 tractors.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

