Maitri Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 4.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 7.76 croreNet profit of Maitri Enterprises declined 4.65% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.767.34 6 OPM %3.9912.94 -PBDT0.410.62 -34 PBT0.390.59 -34 NP0.410.43 -5
