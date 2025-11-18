Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maitri Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 4.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Maitri Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 4.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 7.76 crore

Net profit of Maitri Enterprises declined 4.65% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.767.34 6 OPM %3.9912.94 -PBDT0.410.62 -34 PBT0.390.59 -34 NP0.410.43 -5

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Personal Finance
