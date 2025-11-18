Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra EPC bags Rs 2-cr order from community micro irrigation project

Mahindra EPC bags Rs 2-cr order from community micro irrigation project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation has secured a new order worth Rs 1.79 crore from the Office of the Assistant Engineer, Community Micro Irrigation Project.

The contract involves the construction of a pressurized micro-irrigation system.

The domestic order, valued at Rs 1.79 crore, carries a completion timeline of 12 months, the company said. The nature of the contract is in line with the scope outlined for developing the micro-irrigation infrastructure.

Mahindra EPC clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group or group companies hold any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The transaction does not fall under related-party arrangements and has been executed at arms length.

 

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.43 crore for Q2 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 2.76 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 49.58 crore in Q2 FY26, against Rs 50.02 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation added 1.55% to settle at Rs 133.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

