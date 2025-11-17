Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek bags order of Rs 929.75 cr from MSPGCL

Pace Digitek bags order of Rs 929.75 cr from MSPGCL

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Pace Digitek has received order worth Rs. 929.75 crore (including taxes) from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MSPGCL) for Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Supply, Erection, Inspection, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 200 MWAC Grid Connected Ground Mounted Solar PV Power Plant under 300 MWAC with associated power evacuation arrangement to STU substation including three (03) years Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the same.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

We Win consolidated net profit rises 842.11% in the September 2025 quarter

We Win consolidated net profit rises 842.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 38.59% in the September 2025 quarter

NILE consolidated net profit rises 38.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 17.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 17.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayProtein SnacksBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon