Stock Alert: WPIL, Emcure Pharma, JSW Energy, Tata Power, AstraZeneca Pharma India

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

New Listing

In the mainboard IPO space, PhysicsWallah and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power are set to make their market debut today. Meanwhile, on the SME front, Workmates Core2Cloud Solution and Mahamaya Lifesciences are also scheduled to list, making it a busy day for IPO activity.

Key Events to Watch

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is in Russia on a three-day visit to attend the SCO Heads of State Council meeting.

SAT to hear SEBI arguments on the Jane Street plea.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at separate events.

 

Stocks to Watch:

WPIL informed that its South African subsidiary has secured a contract from METSI KE MATLA JV for complete electromechanical and instrumentation works under the MCWAP2 project of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority, South Africa. The order is valued at Rs 426 crore, with commissioning scheduled in 48 months.

Emcure Pharma said that Bain Capital, through BC Investments IV, will sell shares worth Rs 492.7 crore via block deals. The offer comprises about 38 lakh shares, representing 2% equity, at Rs 1,296.51 per share, a discount of around 7% to Mondays closing price.

AstraZeneca Pharma India announced a second brand partnership with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC) in India. Under the agreement, both companies will promote, market, and distribute SZC under separate brand namesAstraZeneca will market it as Lokelma, while Sun Pharma will sell it as Gimliand. SZC is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemia in adults.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation said it has signed a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Algebra Endeavour (holding company of Vadraj Energy, Gujarat) from JSW Cement, Alpha Alternatives Holdings, and Algebra Endeavour for up to Rs 200 crore.

JSW Energy said Pritesh Vinay has resigned as Director (Finance), effective 1 January 2026, to pursue external career opportunities. He will continue in his role until 31 December 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Tata Power Company stated that its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned NHPCs 450 MWp (DC) / 300 MW (AC) DCR-compliant solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Latent View Analytics said its board has appointed Venky Ramesh as Chief Client Officer Consumer, Marketplace & Retail, effective 17 November.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

