Mamata Machinery rises after securing First ROW order from South Africa

Mamata Machinery rises after securing First ROW order from South Africa

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Mamata Machinery advanced 1.58% to Rs 440 after the company announced that it has secured its first Rest of the World (ROW) order for its Packaging Machinery Segment from a customer in South Africa.

The company said the order marks a significant milestone as it expands its global footprint for its established markets of the United States and India. The delivery of the order is scheduled for the second quarter of FY27.

Mamata Machinery stated that as part of its long-term growth strategy, it has been actively pursuing opportunities in emerging international markets for its packaging machinery segment, which remains its key growth driver. The South African order validates these efforts and reflects the companys growing recognition as a trusted partner in advanced packaging technologies globally.

 

The company continues to engage with customers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and South-Central America through sustained marketing initiatives, including participation in leading trade shows and exhibitions, to further strengthen its global presence.

Mamata Machinery is engaged in the manufacture and export of machinery that makes plastic bags and pouches, packaging machines, and extrusion equipment.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 10.3% to Rs 7.87 crore on an 8.5% decline in revenue to Rs 67.22 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

