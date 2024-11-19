Business Standard
P R Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of P R Holdings reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0.51-0.11 LP PBT0.51-0.11 LP NP0.51-0.11 LP

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

