RIR Power Electronics standalone net profit declines 67.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.01% to Rs 20.27 crore

Net profit of RIR Power Electronics declined 67.88% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.2719.874.1910.620.932.140.621.800.441.37

