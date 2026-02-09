Telge Projects consolidated net profit rises 277.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.32% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net profit of Telge Projects rose 277.27% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 71.32% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.085.3012.0013.961.250.561.080.450.830.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News