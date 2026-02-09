Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Telge Projects consolidated net profit rises 277.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

Sales rise 71.32% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net profit of Telge Projects rose 277.27% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 71.32% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.085.30 71 OPM %12.0013.96 -PBDT1.250.56 123 PBT1.080.45 140 NP0.830.22 277

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

